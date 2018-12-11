If you don’t want to lose Your Car this Festive Season Please Read This

Bad news to car thieves and hijackers

Good news to car owners

This season there will be a lot of car hijacking/Stealing nationwide so if you own a car please read this article very carefully till the end

“we can’t help everyone but everyone can help someone”

My name is Wisdom Udoh, An ExxonMobil Staff in Akwa Ibom State,

Information is power that is why I always try to share the ones I have to make sure what happened to me years ago don’t happen to people that care to listen.

Car theft is on the increase Everyday especially festive seasons someone loses his car at gun point, Cars parked in public car parks are not safe either as car thieves employ ingenious methods of breaking into parked vehicles. Stopping your car from being stolen is almost impossible in today’s world.

I will reveal to you the most reliable way to secure and recover your stolen vehicle in less than 2hours in case of theft

“You cannot actually stop a thief from stealing or hijacking your car” but you can secure a means of getting your car back whenever the unfortunate happen.

Let me explain, no matter the security in your car it can still be stolen or hijacked,

HOW?

Okay, people who are into car stealing or hijacking are professional especially those into expensive cars hijacking, they know where and what to disconnect in your car to disarm your car security.

They can decode any car with any kind of security even key less cars and if any tracker is connected its easily disconnected.

boom! your car is gone with no trace

If you already have a tracker wired in your car by a company or an individual installer your car is still at risk of missing.

Most car trackers come with ability to off the engine or seized fuel in your car if stolen.

The bad side of the above tracker is that you don’t have full control over, it’s very complicated, it can cause problems to your car brainbox and can also be traced and disconnected by car hijacker

What if the thief once worked in a car tracking company?

You see that knowing what to disconnect won’t be a big deal?

For me, privacy and security are really important. We think about it in terms of both: You can’t have security without privacy.

You need a car security that can only be trace by you and also with no complications to your car engine

No matter how small or cheap your car is you need to secure it unless you want to return to trekking level or public transportation.

Car hijackers are heartless; they don’t care how much you bought it all they care is sell it any amount, car of 4m being sold for 300k because they don’t care how much or the stress you went through to buy it.

You need to wake up now before it’s too late, ‘Make hay while the sun shines’

A lot of cars now come with inbuilt security but its advised not to rely on them because there all have specify spot where it can be located. Once a thief can locate your car security the rest is a story.

Having security in your car is one thing but having the right security is the main thing

There are different kinds of car securities but my question is “Are they traceable in your car”?

If your answer is yes then your car is not secure. Any security without privacy is not security.

I have lost a car before, expensive one for that matter

It’s like losing a loved one, or a pet. There’s an attachment that comes from seat time, A bond, between man and machine. It’s… there’s just no way to describe it, until you’ve felt it.

No man wishes for this kind of feelings.

It was after this incident that my elder brother who reside in United States introduced me to this small but mighty car tracker, I have used it for more than a year and I have introduced to my friends in the office and my loved ones, they are all happy using it that is why I am very confident to introduce it to you today.

I know there will be a lot of car hijacking this period that is why I called my brother to send me 40pcs of the trackers if you are fast enough you will get one for your car today

I SPENT 130,000 NAIRA TO INSTALL MY FIRST TRACKER IN MY CAR THAT WENT MISSING

My advice to those who already installed tracker in their cars is that you also get this for your plan B

This tracker I am about introducing to you is very unique with Premium features and affordable.

You don’t need any wiring or experience to use this gps tracker and its simple to use

It adopts the most advanced technology of GPS and AGPS dual positioning

Small device you can easily drop anywhere in your car without anyone noticing

A Tracker With Premium Features

My favourite feature is the “Monitor Mode”

Once you activate monitor mode, you will comfortably seat anywhere and listen to every word or sound make inside your car, (spy).

✔ Saving Power: Maximum 90 days long standby, 5000mAh Lithium-iron battery

✔ Free Android/IOS APP and Free Web Platform Tracking

✔ No installation needed (you put it where you want it)

✔ SOS ALARM: SOS button-In case of an emergency, the SOS button will send HELP ME SMS to all authorized phone numbers and monitoring web platform.

✔ REAL TIME TRACKING: This feature allows you track live route by cellular phone or Google Map platform

✔ TRACK PROGRESS: This feature allows you to check and replay history within 365 days of route of device by Web Monitor Centre.

✔ GEOFENCE AND MOVEMENT ALERTS Set up a geo-fence for the unit to restrict its movements within a district. Unit will send a SMS to the authorized number when it breached the district.

OTHER SPECIFICATIONS: Monitoring and communications-live audio playback within radius of tracker by cellular phone. Over speed alert-set up your own speed limit as to your requirement .You will receive an SMS alert when limit is breached. Low battery alarm-When battery is low warning signal will beep.

You don’t need any wiring or experience to use this gps tracker and its simple to use and very affordable

Before you continue I will like to clear something

You know in this country we have two kinds of electronics, fake and original, mostly the fake are brought from china and the originals from other countries. if you check some Nigeria ecommerce websites you will find china version of this device promising you the same features at a cheaper price but you and I know that is not true. china things are cheap and fake, they don’t stand the test of time. A friend of mine once doubted me and went ahead to purchase one from china website, the device didn’t last him 1 month when it started malfunctioning

This am showing you is made and came from USA with 12 months warranty

I present to you……

TKStar GPS Car Tracker

WITH FULL PREMIUM FEATURES

This Is More Than Just A Car Tracker!

Security with privacy is the best security

The different between this tracker and other trackers

Read Other Happy Customers Reviews Below

Paul Nduka From Lagos

Easy and painless setup, just a few SMS commands as per the directions and it is up and running. Follow instructions and use mtn SIM.



Mr Okon Ifia From Uyo

I have now purchased a total of 5 of these trackers from TKSTAR. There is no better product out there. Whether you are using 1 or tracking an entire fleet, these are the most economical, full featured devices available. Additionally, the customer service is outstanding.

Ibrahim Hassan From Kano

I Bought this for my brother ! He loves it. He uses it for tractor. Setting it up was easy. Although I forgot to buy the SIM card and setup, he was able to get one and use it immediately

Anonnymous From Abuja

I have this device in all my cars

I now know where my car was taken to by who and time especially my wife, this tracking device has done more than tracking becuase i now know where my wife visit when i leave for work

Mr Rufus Udeme from abuja

I am a living witness… in 2017, my infiniti jeep was stolen from wedding venue in Abuja. Thanks to my tkstar tracker, I recovered the vehicle in Nasarawa and it was returned a day latter. same thing happenned to my sister but unfortunately she lost her car because she had no tracker in it.

Mrs Thompson From Ibadan

This device is awesome and works great. Small, super strong magnet, very easy to hide and track in real time, You dear not stay in my car and plan anything bad

So many people are happy using this simple device just like me, I have peace of mind anywhere and anytime.

While we always hope for the best in life, sometimes bad things happen. Having your car stolen will leave you frustrated, upset and, in many cases, lacking options.

Fortunately, this GPS vehicle tracker is the solution that can easily make the difference between a car lost forever and a quick recovery.

Setting it up is as simple as ABC

If you are fast enough you will get one TODAY FOR YOUR CAR

Will you like to get one of this for your car?

If yes ORDER IT NOW

