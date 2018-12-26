If I didn’t support Buhari in 2015 he wouldn’t have won the election – Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, said that in 2015, if I didn’t support President Muhammdau Buhari, he wouldn’t have won the election just as he said that he is most qualified person to criticise President Buhari, having presided over the affairs of the country at different times.



Obasanjo speaking at this year’s 2018 Ibogun Day celebration with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and others in attendance said : ‘I know Buhari and he too knows me. Till the day I die, Buhari will continue to address me as ‘sir.’ In 2015, if I didn’t support Buhari, he wouldn’t have won the election. I have what it takes to correct him. Nigeria should not be in the position we are today. Nigeria can be better. God has given us all that we need.

“I am qualified to speak against Buhari. One, I have done it before. Two, I have shed my blood for this country. Even my biological son has shed his blood. Why can’t I speak about what is best for this country? I am doubly qualified to do that.”

He went on to say: “I am particularly happy that the governor, Ibikunle Amosun spoke against violence. I want to tell you, if you do not stop violence among your supporters, you will have yourself to blame. There is no earthly reason we should not have a peaceful election in the state”

“I have made my choice, it may not be in tandem with yours. Let my choice be and let yours be and let God decide and whoever gets there let all of us support him,” he submitted.

More details