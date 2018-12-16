IBB calls Buhari a role model to politicians

By Wole Mosadomi

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a role model to politicians in the country.

Babangida, in his congratulatory message to Buhari to commemorate his 76th birthday tomorrow, said the President has particularly become an excellent role model to many young aspiring politicians and also to the not so young.

According to him, Buhari, despite the numerous problems and challenges, had succeded in binding Nigeria and Nigerians together.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is an excellent role model to many young aspiring politicians and even to the not so young because of the way and manner you have managed to sustain the survival of our country as an indivisible one nation albeit in the face of many daunting diversions”, the erstwhile Nigerian leader stated.

“You achieved great success in the fight against corruption, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in addition to getting our country out of economic recession.

“It is heartwarming that at 76, in spite of the numerous onerous challenges of leadership, you have managed to remain focused and have shown tremendous energy and vibrancy in running the affairs of state with your acknowledged patriotism and commitment to serve our nation diligently with honesty and sincerity of purpose.” General Babangida said.