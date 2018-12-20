IBADAN: Wife escapes with four children over circumcision row

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—A middle age man, Mr Omileke Johnson has raised alarm over alleged sudden disappearance of four children including three girls calling on Nigerians to help him get their whereabouts.

Omileke, who spoke with Vanguard in a telephone interview, said he was yet to know the whereabouts of his wife and children.

According to information gathered, the disappearance of the children could be traced to his wife with whom the husband had divergent views over circumcision of the children.

While the husband sees circumcision as a normal family tradition, the wife was said to have resisted the move to circumcise the children.

Until the incident happened, the couple was said to be resident in Osogbo in Osun State.

When asked what led to the disappearance of the children, the husband said, “It Is a long story. The issue has to do with age long family tradition. I had a misunderstanding with my wife over the issue. The last I heard about her was that she went to one hospital. All I want is that my four children should be returned to me. We are still looking for them.”

Vanguard further gathered that the circumcision of his children is one of the criteria that Mr Omileke must fulfill before he could be nominated for a royal title.

But, the wife does not want the children circumcised and this has led to constant quarrels which had allegedly landed the woman in hospital.

“It was learnt that after series of alleged beatings, the woman, after recuperating, fled with the four children to an unknown destination.”

It was also learnt that the family of the woman too was shocked at the disappearance of their daughter.

The mother of the four children was said to have left a note that “she is scared of returning home with the children due to the trauma she has experienced over the issue.”