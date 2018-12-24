I spoke with late Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba’s younger sister – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has admitted not speaking with the widow of Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba, killed by Boko Haram insurgents at Metele in November.

Abubakar disclosed this in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Monday in Abuja to retract his earlier Christmas message where he said that he spoke with Mrs Sakaba.

The former Vice President who apologised for the “erroneous communication’’ about his telephone conversation with Mrs Sakaba, explained that efforts were made for him to speak with her but were unsuccessful.

He, however, said that he spoke with the younger sister of the deceased, Maryam and expressed his condolence.

“Following the death of Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba during the Boko Haram insurgents’ attack on 157 Taskforce Battalion in Metele, Abubakar’s staff has made efforts to get the contact of his widow to enable the former Vice President express his condolences over the loss of the fallen hero.

“Over the weekend, Atiku Abubakar was availed with phone numbers of Mrs Sakaba and Maryam, younger sister of the late soldier, in the alternative.

“On Sunday, the former Vice President tried albeit unsuccessfully to contact Mrs Sakaba but was able to eventually speak with Maryam, younger sister of the gallant soldier during which he expressed his deepest condolences to the family.

“However, this communication was erroneously communicated. The error is regretted.

“Atiku Abubakar however reaffirms his deepest condolences to the Sakaba family, which sacrifices, like those of their brave son, keeps us safe.’’