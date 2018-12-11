I represent, speak for Akwa Ibom, says Sen Akpabio

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said he was representing the entire Akwa Ibom State and not only Ikot Ekpene senatorial district.

Senator Akpabio, who spoke at Ukana in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state, said his constituency projects are spread across the three senatorial districts, adding “I am not only a Senator representing Ikot Ekpene senatorial district. I am a Senator representing the whole of Akwa Ibom State.

“I have commissioned projects in Uyo and Eket senatorial districts even when I am meant to only represent Ikot Ekpene senatorial district.

“I shall continue to speak for the people of Akwa Ibom State till I die. I am for everyone. I am for all the 31 local government areas of the state. I am for the 10 federal constituencies in Akwa Ibom State. I am for the three senatorial districts in Akwa Ibom State.

“I am for the voiceless, I am for the less-privileged and I am even for you that is opposing me.”

Akpabio maintained that the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari would ensure his victory at the polls, as Akwa Ibom people were very appreciative of his effort at developing the state and the various appointments the APC-led administration had given to the people of the state.

He also talked about the performances of the governorship candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere, at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, describing him as well prepared for the job of governing the state.

The former governor of the state, however, berated his successor, Governor Udom Emmanuel, over alleged non-performance, saying “after almost four years, the governor cannot point to any project that he initiated and completed.”