I caught my husband having sex with our housemaid, Wife tells court

A Badagry Customary Court in Lagos on Wednesday dissolved an eleven-year-old marriage between Risikat Kadiri and her husband, Muheem Kadiri over infidelity and theft.

Risikat, a 41-year-old trader told the court that apart from numerous cases of his following women around that her husband used to sneak into their maid’s room to sleep with her.

“I am aware that my husband flirted with different women, but I was surprised the day I saw him having sexual intercourse with our housemaid, Taiwo Ogunlade.

“I had to send the maid away before he impregnated her.

“Apart from this, my husband was in a relationship with a widow who lived close to our house.

“Muheem connected our generator light to the woman’s room through a hidden conduit hole, such that each time we put on our generator, she would be supplied.

“This woman used to pass the night with my husband, taking the advantage of proximity of his room to her own.

“I did not know this until I packed out of his house and later discovered that the woman had packed in as his wife,” she said.

The petitioner also alleged that Muheem used to steal her money.

“My husband is a thief; he has the habit of stealing my money. If I put money inside my safe, he would enter my room and steal N20, 000 or more in between the bundles.

“But if i ask him, he always confessed taking it in some occasions,” she said.

The respondent, however, denied all the allegations and said he was a responsible man.

The 51-year-old petroleum dealer said he did not have anything with a widow nor had any sexual intercourse with their housemaid.

He however confirmed that he used to take the petitioner’s money whenever he was broke.

Muheem said he was not interested in the marriage and asked the court to give Risikat the custody of their two children until they attain 18 years.

Delivering the judgement, the court president, Mr Sakirudeen Adekola dissolved the marriage on the ground of mutual consent.

He said “Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mrs Florence Anyasi and Mr Stanley Anyasi dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife, each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested.

“The custody of the two children of the union is hereby granted to the petitioner as the respondent did not contend for their custody.

“The respondent is hereby ordered to pay a sum of N20, 000 on monthly basis for the upkeep of the children in the custody of the petitioner, which must be channeled through the court.

“Muheem shall be responsible for the school fees and medical bills of the children as obtained in government school and hospital respectively unless otherwise mutually agreed.

“Violation of any of the orders of this court shall be deemed contempt of court and shall be so treated with appreciate sanction.” (NAN)