I am happy there was no fuel scarcity this year – fun seeker

Gwagwalada (FCT) – Some owners of relaxation spots and gardens in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Wednesday, expressed delight as they recorded high patronage during the Christmas celebration.



The business owners, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said in spite of the economic hardship, the level of patronage was encouraging.

They wished the celebration would continue, adding that sits-outs and other forms of entertainment should be more often and not only during festive periods.

Mrs Talatu Wada, owner of ‘Last Bus Stop’, a relaxation spot in Gwagwalada, said for the past three days, she had made over N200, 000 as profit on sales of beer and pepper soup during the celebration.

‘‘It has been a difficult year, but people left their worries behind to come out and take beer to cool temper.

‘‘Despite the hardship, I have made over N200, 000 on sales of beer in the last three days than last year Christmas celebration.

‘‘Christmas season is a period we should celebrate as well as to show love and be happy; I wish the celebration will not stop,’’ she said.

Another owner of ‘ULTIMATE’ relaxation spot in Kwali, Mr Emeka Igwe, described how hectic it had been in the past two days, as all his sales representatives had travelled for the Christmas.

Besides, he disclosed that despite been alone he had made more sales in the 2018’s Christmas celebration than in the previous year.

The situation was not different at ‘MAMA TEE’ relaxation spot, in Kuje Area Council, as the joint was populated with fun seekers drinking beer and watching football with loved ones.

One of the fun seekers, Abraham Gado, said Christmas Day was the period of happiness and it should be celebrated well as a season of love.

Gado said, “It was a difficult year, full of expectations, which has not been achieved but thank God for all His mercies.

“I just came here to take some beer and be happy with my friends as we celebrate the Christmas.

‘‘I am happy there was no fuel scarcity this year, which means the government is working.’’ (NAN)