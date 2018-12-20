Hyundai Creta breaks NAJA award records

Hilux, Mandilas, Mitsubishi others emerge winners at 2018 Journalists auto award

IT was a harvest of awards by leading auto brands, tyres, lubricant dealers and other stakeholders in the nation’s automotive sector as the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA, presented different categories of awards to deserving winners at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

The award night which had the director general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Aliyu Jelani, and representative of the Corps Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, FRSC, as special guests was well attended by chief executives and other stakeholders in the nation’s automotive sector.

Hyundai Creta, Hyundai’s compact SUV won the Car of The Year, COTY, Award by beating Toyota Corolla and GAC GA3 sedans. This is the first time that a Hyundai model is winning the prestigeous Car Of The Year award by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards. It is also the first time, since the inception of NAJA awards that an SUV is clinching the prestigious award.

In the Luxury Car of The Year category, Mercedes Benz S-class emerged winner ahead of BMW 7-series while the Luxury SUV of the Year award went to Range Rover Autobiography.

Toyota Hilux and Toyota Hiace clinched the Pick-up of the Year award and Mini Bus of the Year awards respectively. While the all new Camry Sedan went home with the best design award in the Large Sedan category. Mandilas, a Toyota dealer was crowned Workshop of the Year.

In the engine oil category, Micking Oil, represented in Nigeria by Golden Stone Investment emerged the ‘Best Entrant of the Year, while the indigenous lubricant of the year award went to Lubcon Oil. The outstanding engine oil of the year was won by Castrol Magnatec (Eterna).

Also Massilia Motors, representative of Mitsubishi Motors was named the Most Innovative Auto Company (Mitsubishi) while Mitsubishi Fuso Canter grabbed the Light Duty Truck of the year award. The JAC brand also won in their various categories. While the JAC T6 won the Best Value for Money, the JAC Heavy Duty truck represented by Lanre Shittu Motors won the Heavy Duty Truck brand of the year. AIICO won the Auto Insurance Company of the year.

Chinese renowned bus manufacturer, Yutong bus won the High Capacity Commercial Passenger Bus of the year. Yutong bus is represented in Nigeria by Kojo Motors. In other categories, such as Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Ltd, PAN, won the Auto Assembly Plant of the Year, Road Transport Operator of The Year recognition was won by Primero Transport Services.

Outstanding Design of the Year (Small Sedan) went to GAC GA3; Outstanding Design of the Year (Large Sedan) was won by Toyota Camry; and Outstanding Design of the Year (SUV) went to Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Speaking at the award, Mike Ochonma, the newly elected Chairman of NAJA, described the NAJA award as the most prestigious and only recognised auto award in the country. He stated that awards was not only recognised nationally but also internationally, adding that the winners were arrived at after an exhaustive, but objective evaluation of competitors in each of the categories.

Also, in his remark, Moses Ebosele, Chairman of the Award Committee, said that the annual event always provides an opportunity for stakeholders in the sector to come together to celebrate and exchange ideas especially in the areas of manufacturing, efficiency, innovation and corporate social responsibility.