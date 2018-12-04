Huge Lagos housing deficit: Firm to deliver 2,000 housing units in nine months in three LGAs

By Kingsley Adegboye

T o address the huge housing deficit in Lagos state estimated to be about three million units, Messrs EchoStone Nigeria, a property development firm, in collaboration with Lagos state government through the State Ministry of Housing, on Thursday laid the foundation for speedy construction of 2,000 housing units in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

EchoStone is deploying an innovative technology that allows rapid and scalable construction beginning with 250 units of two bedroom detached bungalows in Idale, Badagry LGA.

The ground breaking event for Peridot Parkland in Idale, Badagry, was held at the premises of Lagos State Vocational Education Centre, Agidingbi where a prototype is expected to be completed in a record 14 working days.

EchoStone is expected to construct a total of 2,000 housing units and upon completion of the Badagry estate, will move to Ayobo in Alimosho LGA and Imota in Ikorodu LGA.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony EchoStone’s Global Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Mr. Anthony Recchia, stressed the need for industrialisation of housing, pointing out that rapid urbanisation and population explosion in Lagos required radical construction technology to bridge the huge housing deficit of over three million in the state.

Recchia said that construction had not evolved in the last 50 years and that industrialisation would bridge huge demand gap, saying that the mortgage institutions could effectively drive the supply.

According to him,”What we really need is the industrialisation of labour, along with the technology to create the asset which then produces the mortgages”.

Disclosing that four housing units would be finished at the Badagry site every 14 days, Echostone’s global boss said the entire project on hectares of land would be completed within three months.

Recchia who informed that the training of local artisans had commenced to ensure skill transfer to residents of Lagos, said that the project was also creating jobs in the state.

“Mostly what I see on the job side is that it is gender neutral of men and women working together with women running the machines and helping with the form-works”, he said.

In his remark, Mr. Ander Lindquist, EchoStone Co-Founder and President; Business Development, while making a slide presentation of the technology said that the form works used eliminates time wastage and allows opportunity for construction of a minimum of eight homes daily from ground to carcass.

Lindquist said that the technology also provides 7.5 percent lower temperature in the homes, thereby reducing the need for air conditioners, adding that electrical and plumbing fittings alongside other accessories are done simultaneously with the construction; thereby ensuring durability of the facilities for over 50 years without maintenance.

Lindquist said that Peridot Parkland is also going to include facilities like green areas, power supply, street light, sewage reticulation, car parks, among others.

The state Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, said that the project was part of the “Global mission” of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration to construct 20,000 houses in all parts of the state in four years, pointing out that the government was beginning with the 2,000 to be constructed by EchoStone, while other developers would complete the figure to 20,000 housing units in four years to bridge the over three million housing deficit in the state.

“This is like an economic revolution because whoever that has a home, has almost everything; and with that home, you can use that home for collateral,” he said.

Lawal added that fast and affordable housing delivery was a priority for the state government, hence its adoption of the speedy construction technology to meet housing needs of the state.

He confirmed that EchoStone had started construction in Badagry, using the speed technology which would also reduce the carbon footprint by 40 per cent in line with global climate change initiatives.

Lawal, while conducting the ground breaking, told journalists that efforts were on to complete all other housing projects in Lagos state, assuring that some houses would be delivered in 2018.

Earlier, Mrs. Omolara Erogbogbo, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, commended the state government and the firm for choosing the centre for the demonstration of the prototype house.

Erogbogbo said that the skill transfer to the students of the centre was also important in driving change in construction methods in the nation.

Homebase Mortgage Bank, one of the mortgage banks providing support for purchase of the 64 square metre two-bedroom detached bungalow, represented by Mr. Derin Adediran, said the mortgage institution has put in place all the necessary financial capabilities to help residents finance their dream of owning their own homes.