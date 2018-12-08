How we increased Ondo IGR from N10bn to N18bn in one year – GOVT

AKURE – ‎THE Chairman, Ondo State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr Tolu Adegbie, said the state government through the board has generated N18billion between January and November this year.



He said the figure was an improvement on the N10. 9billion generated in 2017.‎

Adegbie disclosed this yesterday at a one-day public hearing on a bill for a law to make provisions for the administration and collection of revenue due to the Government of Ondo State and Local Government Councils in the state to establish the relevant administrative structures and for matters and purposes connected thereto.

The event organised by the Ondo State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on Finance and Appropriation under the chairmanship of Mr Sunday Olajide was held at the Assembly complex, Akure.

The revenue generated is the highest in the history of the state.

According to him, over N15billion has been verified up to October.

He attributed the success behind the high revenue generation to the commitment to the Board and the blockage of loopholes.

His words: ‎ “We blocked a lot of loopholes, we sanitised the Board of Internal Revenue, introduced automation and did a lot of stakeholders engagements. We told people not to give their money to individuals, tax officials but go to the bank and make payment.”

Adegbie further noted that if the tax law is in place the state the real work will start and the state will know the exact amount is being generated.‎

He explained that a lot of money being collected from market women and men and other tax payers by some agents and officials including local government cannot be accounted for, asserting that if the central authority takes the control of the revenue collection, all the loopholes will be blocked and there will be sanity in the system.