How Shippers Council became Port Economic Regulator — Sarumi

FORMER Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Adebayo Sarumi, has revealed how he recommended the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and then Minister of Transport, Abeyi Sekibo, as the Economic Regulator for the sector.

Speaking at the NSC stakeholders’ appreciation night, Sarumi, who was also a former Executive Secretary, ES, of the NSC, said his position on the issue was based on his experience while at the Council where they do everything possible to protect the rights of shippers and other operators in the industry.

He said that the Council protects not just operators and stakeholders in the shipping industry but also those in the transport sector.

He called on the National Assembly to consider reviving the Ports and Harbours Bill which he said is critical to the development of port industry in the country.

He also stressed the need for the speedy passage of the National Transport Commission, NTC, Bill which he opined is very essential for the growth and development of the transport sector.

He said that both the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the NSC are holding back the NTC, noting that as a result; he has asked both government agencies to make available their own version of the NTC with a view of looking at it with other elders in the industry.

He commended that management and staff of the NSC for their work at regulating and protecting all operators in the sector; noting that the current ES of the Council, Hassan Bello, is leading the Council in the right direction.

In his remark, Bello commended former helmsmen of the Council for the legacies that they left behind, especial in the area of manpower development. He explained that the former leaders built data and profiles which are still useful for the current management.