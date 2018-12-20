How mysterious erosion killed 28 in 10 years

By Daud Olatunji

IJEBU-ODE—RESIDENTS and property owners at Owokodoro community in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State were gnashing their teeth due to the havoc wreaked by mysterious gully erosion which has reportedly claimed no fewer than 28 lives in the last 10 years.

Residents of the community who recounted their ordeal to Vanguard, claimed that many residents have lost property worth millions of naira to the gully.

The gully, which started as low level erosion, was said to have gone out of control in 2010 and if not methodologically and professionally managed, could wipe off the entire community by the next rainy season.

The leader of the community, Alhaji Adesanwo Maseka, who has lost some parts of his building to the gully, could not suppress tears as he spoke to Vanguard.

He said: “This gully you are seeing here was just low-level erosion 10 years ago; it was slim with no one thinking it could turn to a life-threatening gully; it was shallow and little but today, it has killed more than seven property owners while others died of hypertension when the erosion swept away their buildings.

“Some were sleeping in the midnight when their buildings collapsed and died; some fell into the gully while trying to save their buildings; the boys quarters of my house and the attached are gone and the one-storey main building is being threatened day-by-day and this is the only house I have left on the surface of the earth. As you can see, I am old already, my health is fragile; if this house collapses, God forbid, but, I might collapse.”

Another resident of the community, Pastor Kunle Fajoye, who owns a primary school in the community also claimed to have recorded some losses in the tragedy.

He said steps had been taken to make the local, state and federal governments rescue the community from collapse but none has been forthcoming.

“We have visited the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona to bring his attention to our ordeal here, nothing happened; we have been protesting to the Governor’s office in Abeokuta since year 2008, yet no response whatsoever; series of political office holders have visited us in solidarity, nothing heard from them after winning elections; three different Ogun State Commissioners for Works and Environment have been here, no action taken.

“As far as we are concerned, we have been removed from the map of Ogun State; we even petitioned the Ecological office of the Presidency from Abuja down to this place eight years ago, the gully was not this deep and threatening then, look at my school, half of the school is gone; we are losing our investments; we didn’t build on waterways, we got government approval for this building.”

“We take this reckless abandonment as a declaration of war against us by government elected to make lives meaningful to us; we are dying, 10 landlords and 18 others have lost their lives in one way or the other to this miserable gully,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the media to come to their aid, saying very expressly that the people of Owakodoro have lost hope in government.

In his words, the educationist said: “You people in the media are our last hope. Please have mercy on us; help us expose our suffering and ordeal to the world. The people of Owakodoro are suffering. We are being killed and most miserably, our properties are being destroyed.”