How my wife was abducted by unknown gunmen – Husband

By Prince Okafor

Mr. Okeke, husband of Chidinma Violet Ann Okeke, whose wife was kidnapped in his residence, many months ago, has bemoaned the terrible ordeal he and his children have been through since the incidence. Since the alleged abduction, Mr. Okeke claims his wife is yet to be seen nor has anyone heard of her whereabouts.

It was learnt that four gunmen had stormed Okeke’s residence in Port Harcourt and kidnapped his wife.

According to Okeke, “till date, no one knows the whereabouts of my wife Chidinma Violet Ann Okeke who was kidnapped on the 8th of December 2017 at about 7:45am at our residence, behind St Cyprian Anglican Church, Ikwerrengwo Etche local government area of Rivers State.

“She was kidnapped while returning from her supermarket at the close of the day’s business. When the gunmen stormed our home, they started shooting sporadically into the air and later whisked her away in our Ford Escape SUV with registration number FKJ975AM, black in colour to unknown destination. When they saw that she was making an attempt to escape, they continued to shoot into the air sporadically. They forced her out of the car and moved her into the back seat.

“It was the darkest time in my life as we waited patiently for them to call and make demands for ransom. We waited for 24 hours, no response; we waited for days yet no response. Days turned to weeks, weeks turned to months, now it is a year. No group called claiming responsibility for the dastardly act by contacting me or any member of my family.

“I don’t know what they did to my wife after they abducted her. I don’t know if my wife is still alive or not. They denied my children their motherly love especially my two-year-old child.

“When it happened, we reported the case to the Nigerian police formation responsible for kidnapping cases, Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) in port Harcourt,” he said.