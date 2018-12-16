How Kiriji war captives brought Islam to Erinmo – Oba Ajayi

By Chris Onuoha

His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunnayo Ajayi, Arowatawaya II, the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha, Osun State, and his people mark ‘Erinmo Day’ on December 22 in the ancient town of Erinmo-Ijesha.

In this epoch-making event, one thing is certain to come to mind and it will be no other than how the strategically positioned tourist town with enviable ancestral history has stood out as a place of historical reckoning.



The Paramount ruler, an educated, successfully retired businessman and a Yoruba first class Oba is celebrating the annual festival in his fourth year on the throne. He is one among the modern day monarchs who has strived to revitalize the Oodua cultural heritage. Within this short stade on the throne, one among his numerous deeds was effort to change the rulership narrative in Yoruba land, by heading the maiden edition of Ooni of Ife’s sponsored ‘All Yoruba Oba’s Conference’ held recently in Ile Ife.

Describing the significance of the Erinmo Day cultural festival, Oba Ajayi disclosed that Erinmo is strategically positioned within the Oodua descent and the indigence are directly descendants of the past third Ooni after which he established the kingdom and went back to Ife to become the 3rd Ooni of Ife, hence, the affinity with Ooni of Ife.

“We are celebrating Erinmo Day festival as an opportunity to bring all indigenes together to felicitate with the King. We use the opportunity to showcase our diverse cultural heritage, in the sense that we are very warm and courteous to several other communities around us who we refer as the Oyos, Igedes and Idomas alongside Isobos from Warri side, Niger Delta. So many different ethnic and diverse people live in Erinmo for several generation and have become part of the community.

“Within the Elerinmo in Council, we have 8 Chiefs who are differently in charge of these communities that we call the Alakosos. They are part of Elerinmo in council of chiefs. We allow everyone to live in peace and harmony. On the festival day, all of them will showcase their different culture from their place of migration. It will also be an opportunity for visitors to see the other side of Erinmo from being an ancient town with a religious toga because of the spiritual mountain in the land, ‘Ori Oke’.

“People have assumed that we have only one mountain but you will be surprise to see several others and so many other cultural treasures that Erinmo is noted for,” Oba Ajayi added.

Meanwhile, taking a literary journey into the history of Erinmo land, Oba Ajayi, seated in a quiet corner of his palace beamed with enthusiasm over his vast knowledge of the Erinmos which he is the current custodian.

Oba Michael Ajayi narrates: Erinmo is a prominent ancient town in the Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State founded about 1100 AD. by the fifth Ooni of Ife, Obalufon Alayemore.

The town is located about 5 km from Ilesa within the rain belt region of South West, Nigeria, bounded in the East by Efon Alaaye, in the West by Iwaraja, in the North by Ijeda and in the South by Omo. The town which covers an area of over 3000 square kilometers is sited on fairly elevated plain area and almost surrounded by mountains.

History has it that the people in the present day Erinmo originated from the cradle of Yoruba people, Ile Ife and are direct descendants of Oduduwa the great ancestral father of the Yoruba race through the 5th Ooni of Ife OBALUFON ALAYEMORE who fled ife with his loyalists for fear due to a mis-understanding with his brother.

The name ‘Erinmo’ originated from two contrasting tales.

There are two contrasting story about the origin of of the name Erinmo. According to oral history, the first assertion had it that while the founder, Obalufon Alayemore was running for safety from Ile-Ife kingdom, on the way, it seemed that his warriors were getting tired and he will encourage them with the words “Erin” “Erin” “Erin” meaning “Walk” “Walk” “Walk”. However, they decided to stop and relax after sometime, using palm fronds called “Imo” in Yoruba to make houses for themselves hence, the name Erin-Imo which is now known as the present day Erinmo.

The second version had it that the present day people of Erinmo initially settled at Ita araye before migrating to Ilobi, a place very near Odo, Iponle and Mogbara. They had to move because of the constant quarrel that erupted between the two sons of Oba Obalufon, Agidanyin and his brother Owari due to their incompatibility especially because Agidanyin was more powerful, stronger warrior equipped with very potent charms, zealous and very charismatic.

After several failed attempts by Owari to kill Agidanyin he eventually poisoned the stream used by the cimmunity leading to a lot of deaths among Agidanyin’s people. After consulting the Ifa oracle it was revealed that the stream had been poisoned and Agidanyin had no option but to lead his people out of Ilobi to a “promised land”. Some story even has it that Erinmo got its name from what the people experienced in Ilobi. It was said that when Ifa oracle revealed the cause of deaths in Ilobi, the people were amazed and was saying among themselves “Emimo re” meaning “unusual things had happened”. It is this “Emimo” that gave birth to Erinmo.”

The great ancestor of Erinmo was AGIDANYIN son of Obalufon Alayemore later to be christened “Solomon Agidanyin” through divine Holy revelations by the great man of God from Erinmo Prophet (Dr.) S K Abiara (Agidanyin was a great fearless warrior who participated actively in several wars especially the numerous inter tribal wars at that time). After Obalufon Alayemore installed his son Agidanyinmosa as the ruler of Erinmo – Ijesa, known today as the ELERINMO, he also went ahead to found Efon and installed another son as Alaaye of Efon before returning to Ile-Ife to ascend the throne as the fifth Ooni of Ife.

Wondering how they will know where the people will finally settle, ifa oracle told them that a spiritually powerful dog will guide them, they will set this dog before the people and follow his movement till he stops. A great multitude of the people then began the exodus from ilobi using the dog as compass and guide till the dog got to a place where he made scratches, there they performed rituals as directed by the ifa oracle and planted a tree there. The place is located within the present day Odo – Oja quarter of Erinmo around the Elerinmo’s palace. After several exploits in the war front and as a powerful leader, Agidanyin is believed to have disappeared into the bowels of the earth and was succeded by his son Alula. Alula himself was a fierce warrior who fought side by side with the great Ogedengbe of Ilesa and Fabunmi of Okemesi

It should also be noted that the four ERIN’s namely ERINMO, ERIN ILE in Kwara State, ERIN OSUN, ERIN – IJESA were among the group that left Ife with Obalufon Alayemore who is the father of Erinmo and Efon Allaye where his sons were installed as rulers hence they are brothers, Alua of Erin – Oke is the son of Akinla of Erin – Ijesa which shows the close knit relationship between all these towns.

The present day Erinmo

Oba Odunnayo Ajayi also posited that the present day Erinmo had three quarters namely; Oke Ode, Odo Oja, and Igbajo – erinmo (history has it that Igbajo – Erinmo people migrated from their former abode of Igbo – Irayo due to some problems , they requested the Elerinmo to accept them and give them a small place to settle within Erinmo, which the Elerinmo graciously did by apportioning to them a small portion of land within Erinmo towards the hilly side. After several years of struggle for autonomy, the igbajo – erinmo people were recently granted autonomy under the Aringbajo hitherto known as loja Igbajo-Erinmo. We have lived peacefully ever since with lots of inter marriage and family relationship.

Aside these, Erinmo has many villages under it like:- Araromi, Ayegunle, Medayese, Orisunmbare, Oregba and Edeju under the administration of the Elerinmo who appoints a Baale whose loyalty and allegiance is to the Elerinmo.

Erinmo is surrounded by about eight rivers: ODO ABOKE, ODO AAYO, ODO ATUNRUN, ODO ARIOYUN, ODO AIYA, ODO AROOLO, ODO MIFUNFUN and ODO ERESI which all posses healing powers and provide a refreshing succor for household and personal purposes.

Being very hospitable people, Erinmo has a lot of non indigenes some of whom were born here and have been engaged in gainful farming occupations and other trades, these includes the Oyo people under the headship of a chief appointed by the Elerinmo and known as “Alakoso Oyo”, the Igedes under the headship of a chief known as “Oba Igede” and the Isobos under the headship of a chief known as “Oba Isobo”, all these people have been contributing to the well being of Erinmo in their respective ways.

As the Yoruba tradition demands, Erinmo is under the traditional and government approved headship of a paramount ruler, the Elerinmo of Erinmo. He is the head of traditional, administrative, spiritual and legal head of the town, working with chiefs appointed by him for the fair, just and peaceful administration of the town. The Elerinmo is selected through age long traditional means from the four ruling houses of Erinmo nominated and proposed by the ruling house, confirmed and accepted by the kingmakers and finally approved and endorsed by the state Government.

These four ruling houses in Erinmo are Arowotawaya Ruling House, Ajeranbialate and Opakunrin Ruling House, Oboye- Leikan Ruling House and Osupa Idimi Ruling House.

It is to be noted that the present Elerinmo of Erinmo His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr) Michael Odunayo AJAYI is from the Arowotawaya Ruling House.

Below is the comprehensive list of all the past and present Elerinmos from Agidanyin the great ancestor till date:

AGIDANYIN the Great Ancestor, OBA ALULA, OBA EBIRE, OBA OORU, OBA ADARAMODU, OBA AJERANBIALATE; OBA OSA EBE.

Others are: OBA OSAMOYEDE – OSUPA IDIMI I (1894 – 1900); OBA AROWOTAWAYA I (1900 – 1922); OBA OPAKUNRIN / AGUNSOYE – AJERANBIALATE II (1922 – 1947); OBA JOB OYEYEMI – OBOYE LEIKAN II (1954 – 1991); OBA TAIWO ADENIYI – OSUPA IDIMI II (1992 – 2010) and presently the current OBA (DR.) MICHAEL AJAYI – AROWOTAWAYA II (from July 2014).

The exalted position of Erinmo within the state of Osun cannot be under estimated right from inception. When Ijesa Northern District Traditional council was created in the year 1967, the local Government was divided into nine committees for the purpose of administrative convenience. The area committees were: Ipetu – Ijesa, Ijebu – Jesa, Ibokun , Osun –Ijesa, Ifelodun, Ayepeju, Esa-Oke, Erin – Ijesa and Imesi – Ile.

The AYEPEJU area committee comprises the following towns and villages:- Erinmo, Ijeda, Iloko, Oke-Ana, Iwaraja, Ijimo and Omo-Ijesa with Erinmo as Headquarters being the largest town amongst them and the Elerinmo as the Chairman of the area committee. The Elerinmo was also made the President of the Ayepeju Grade C Customary court when it was established in 1980.

As per all the population censuses carried out since 1963 till date Erinmo is the 3rd biggest town in Oriade Local Government area after Ijebu – Jesa and Ipetu – Ijesa. Erinmo is an agrarian community due to the tropical nature of the climate which favours the growth of variety of food crops ranging from rice, cocoa, palm fruits, cassava and many more.

Erinmo is a peaceful and very religiously inclined community with enormous advantage to be the food basket of the state as well as spiritual Jerusalem of Nigeria considering the huge attractions to the spiritually sacred holy mountains of Erinmo which has attracted visitors from all over the world seeking and finding solutions to various problems.

Aside this before the advent of Christianity and Islam, several gods were recognized and worshipped like: Obalufon, Agidanyin, Osere, Ogun, Elemilale, Edimo, Yeye Atunrun and Irokin. There are several traditional festivals celebrated in the town like the Olokun and Ijesu (new yam) festivals held annually. Our great ancestor Agidanyin is remembered from time to time during which prayers are offered for peace and progress of Erinmo.

With the advent of modernisation many of the people have changed from idol worshipping to either Christianity or Islam. Islam was said to have been brought to Erinmo after the Kiriji war by captives from Ibadan who constituted themselves into a praying band and started the Islamic religion, today a central mosque has been erected at Odo – Oja in Erinmo however, majority of Erinmo indigenes are Christians with the Anglican missionaries being the first to arrive Erinmo on the wave of Portugese exploration of West Africa. The Anglicans arrived during the reign of Arowotawaya I on or about 1910 and it is recorded that he gave the first parcel of land that the Anglican Communion used at the time.

Today several other churches have sprung up with huge followership like the Christ Apostolic Church, Cherubim & Seraphim Church, The Apostolic Church, Deeper Life, Redeem Christian Church of God, Winners Chapel, Jesus City, Celestial Church, Trumpeter, First Baptist Church, Calvary Mountain.

It is important to note that virtually all the various Christian denominations have well attended early morning services daily.

Erinmo people are hardworking, peaceful, warm, hospitable and receptive, hence investors are welcome to avail themselves of the huge potentials in Erinmo.