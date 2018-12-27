How I turned gemstone, jewelry dealer—Amb. Edzuwah

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- Many retirees find it difficult to continue their normal life after active public service, because they fail to understand, make research, explore and take advantage of numerous business opportunities around them, therefore become apprehensive, especially when they are close to retirement.

While some become a liability to their families, friends and society, this was not the case of a retired career diplomat, Amb. Regina Edzuwah, after retiring from the Federal Civil Service in 2017, precisely from the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Amb. Edzuwah who has been excited after she developed interest in the unknown ‘goldmine’ of gemstones and jewelry industry in the solid minerals sector, explains why and how she discovered the treasure chest of gemstones and jewelry.

She was one of the promoters of 2018 African Gems and Jewelry Exhibition and Seminar, AGJES, in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, with the theme: Mines 2 Market: Collaborating to improve Industry Linkages; Healing Africa through Gemstones, recently held in Abuja.

She said: “During my stay in Indonesia, I had the opportunity of visiting the gemstones market in Indonesia and I was exposed to the vast array of gemstones; some from Africa like tantalite from Tanzania and amethyst from Nigeria as well as other gemstones from other countries. That ignited my interest in gemstones.

“When I got back to Nigeria in 2016, I was invited to attend the Bangkok Gemstones and Jewelry Exhibition, BGJE, in Thailand, where the Ministry of Trade and Investment officials informed me that 30 per cent of the gemstones that are used in Bangkok come from Nigeria and that drew my attention and I came back to Nigeria and started asking questions, started reading and making inquiries and became caught up with Lotana and Jumai. We were together promoting the African Gems Jewelry Exhibition and Seminar, AGJES. The first edition was held in 2017.

“I deal in off-taking of finished gemstones and jewelries. My target is global, and I had interest shown from Germany, USA, Mozambique and Guinea Bissau.”

She also revealed that the business is lucrative to create wealth, comfort and capable of empowering serious-minded persons who want to be financially stable and independent.

“The business is lucrative and I am not just comfortable but I am happy with it because it has both sides to it; the beauty, creative and economic aspects, and of course because our focus is on the artisanal miners, it enriches and empowers those who have been overlooked,” she said.

According to her, retirees like herself do not have business sitting at home, rather they should channel their energy to profitable ventures that will keep them going and happy.

Therefore, she has taken it upon herself to enlighten and educate her friends to be part of the gemstone and jewelry value chain.

She said: “I have been talking to my friends to come and join the gems and jewelry industry because it is an industry that is hardly known and people see jewelries but they don’t realise that it is something you can do because we are used to buying jewelries outside the country from Dubai and Italy.

“So people don’t know that they can actually get involved and you can choose your stone from raw to cut stone. Get the design you want and the kind of jewelry made for yourself.”

Meanwhile, the retired diplomat disabused the minds of people, particularly women from seeing gems and jewelry as ‘dirty job’ as the industry has value chains, which anybody can fit into and explore freely.

“I don’t think it’s a ‘dirty job’ as long as you are not going to the mining pit to mine but you buy off the miners. There is nothing dirty about it.”

She declined having challenges as she has been involved in an industry she did not build her career on, rather according to her, she is encouraged to give her best to it.

”No challenges to me but I have received encouragement.”

However, she admitted that in everything you do, there must be challenges and the basic thing to be done is how you approach them.

“There must be challenges in anything you do but one thing for sure is that it is a field that is vast. Even the banking industry if you talk to them, they don’t understand what you are talking about. They are yet to comprehend opportunities available to them as bankers in the gemstones sector,” she added.