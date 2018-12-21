How deceit became the working plan of the APC government – Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a former Deputy Governor of Abia State, is the leader of the South East Senate Caucus and also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy.

In this interview he speaks on the relationship between the different arms of government among other topical issues in the polity. Excerpts:

By Henry Umoru

What is your assessment of the present Senate?

This Senate came into being under inauspicious circumstances where the government waged war against the Senate on the basis that the principal officers that they wanted did not emerge and from day one the Senate had actually worked under a very restrictive circumstance with regard to its relationship with the executive.

2019: Try me and Obi, Atiku begs Nigerians

But the government saw the number three citizen of Nigeria as an enemy who must be brought down at all costs, and that led to a very contentious relationship.

One couldn’t believe that a government will take it upon itself to falsely accuse its own Senate President and the head of the legislature of corruption and he had to go to the Supreme Court to get himself absolved. And the executive still went ahead to want to involve the same person in an armed robbery charge and a murder charge.

All that we saw was that the President and Commander – In- Chief was uncomfortable with democracy and felt that he needed to conquer all sides and rule in an autocratic manner for which the effects are all there. Of course, the effect of not being able to get the country behind them is being seen every day.

It seems your party’s leaders are still lukewarm towards the presidential campaign because of grievances?

What every leader needs to do is to win because if you don’t win, you would be in the losing position. We now know the cost of losing, it is so clear to each and every one of us because the basic cost of losing is the fact that Nigeria is heading to a precipice where we are not so sure if we may have a Nigeria left if we leave this government to continue to be in power.

And I say this advisedly, the government has deepened divisions within the country, a government that has deepened religious discord within the country, a government that has deepened class distinction within the country, a government that has made the legal system to really be a tool in the hands of the government to pursue its enemies, a government that looks at every other person as an enemy, a government that does not accept any criticism and it is looking for ways of jailing people who criticize them on trumped-up charges.

A government and to all intents and purposes does not believe that certain parts of this country should be equal members of the society. So, how can you let such government continue along the path, the government that has lost all the tenets of everything it said it came out to do?

It said that it would deal with corruption, and ended up ballooning corruption all over the country; it said it would deal with security, it has ended up exporting the insecurity from the Northeast where it was confined to North-Central and Northwest.

That means that all the government has done is to increase insecurity and a government that says it will bring economic development and ended up now impoverishing the people by taking even far more debts than ever. We are in a very unfair situation where the Chinese take over Nigeria one day by the indiscriminate taking of Chinese loans. We don’t see where and on what criteria this government can continue to call itself a government for the people of Nigeria.

Which platform do you think will best give the Igbo the presidency of this country in 2023?

The question of saying Igbo presidency, Hausa presidency, Fulani presidency and all that is actually the very wrong word and that is why we say we don’t believe in this government of lies, a government that lies to it citizens is not a government, it is not a government that you can take seriously.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation went to tell the Igbo people that when they vote for President Buhari, they will have the presidency in 2023, only for the very same people that are in power with him and the triple Minister, Babatunde Fashola come out to tell the Southwest that it is their turn in 2023 since they are now the vice president if they vote for the president.

Two key people under the same party speaking very differently on the same question. So, how can you trust such people when people at the top level are unable to be on one page. With this, there is nothing that this government is up to except deceit and no self-respecting Igbo man will believe such deceit.

Our own question for us today is not whether we are going to have Igbo President or not, our own question is that we want to be able to make a Nigeria that is unified for each and every one of us, to create a Nigeria that anybody will have equal opportunity, and therefore the party that underlines that it will do restructuring is the party that will follow every other thing that we can take, because if the country is properly restructured, then there would be no need for us to show up in Abuja looking for handouts, there is no need for us to start looking for who is our brother because things will come naturally, everybody will develop at his own pace and like Wole Soyinka said, if some people want school, they will do their schools, if some other people want Sharia, they will do their Sharia, that is how a federation is.

And that is why we have continued to insist that the party that has promised restructuring is PDP, the candidate that has promised restructuring is Atiku, and that is why the Igbo are saying, let us go with the man that we are sure will bring to us that thing that we want.

Your take on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill vetoed by the president?

The reason for the electoral act amendment was not for play, it was to increase transparency, it was to make sure that votes counted and also principally to make sure that the question of the use of card readers will be in the law as it were because, in the last election, it wasn’t in the law and part of the decisions of the supreme court at that time, that it wasn’t in the law, therefore, you didn’t need to use it, but I can also say that we are not so bothered that we are not going to win elections without it.

I am sure we will win the election after all this same government won the election despite the fact that those things were not in the law, but that is not it, we just want to be sure those who make promises to Nigerians keep their promises and I reiterate that those who make promises should keep their promises, a government that came into office telling Nigerians that they were going to do everything to make sure things are even better, to make sure that elections are fairer and more transparent, it is unbelievable that the same government will be fighting too hard to go back to the same area they had condemned during the previous government.

I will say really that I will continue to commend the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for going ahead in bringing out innovations and all those things that will make our votes to count and I say to this government for running away from doing the needful and for not signing this electoral act in order to guarantee transparent and very clean elections, shame on you.