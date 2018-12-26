Hosni Mubarak, Morsi confront each other in court

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak appeared in court on Wednesday to testify in a retrial of his successor Mohamed Morsi on mass jailbreak charges, Anadolu news agency reported.

A footage aired by local media showed gray-haired Mubarak walking with crutches into the court, with his two sons beside him

This is the first time Mubarak and Morsi face each other since a popular uprising ousted the former autocrat in 2011 after three decades in power.

Man accused of N850,000 Australian visa fraud

Morsi was elected president in 2012, one year after Mubarak’s overthrow.

However, he was deposed by the military in a coup in 2013 after serving only one year in power.

Since Morsi’s overthrow, Egyptian authorities have launched a relentless crackdown on dissent, killing hundreds of his supporters and sending thousands behind bars for inciting violence.