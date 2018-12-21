Highway robberies, kidnappings: Luxury bus owners identify flash points, cry out to IGP

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Authorities of the National Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria, NALBON have raised an alarm over the current incessant armed robberies, kidnap and other violent crimes being perpetrated by various bandits on our highways.

10 escape death as fuel-laden tanker crushes 4 tricycles in Bayelsa

National Chairman of NALBON, Mr, Joseph Ejiofor who raised alarm in a statement issued in Onitsha, yesterday, described the ugly trend as one of their greatest challenges in the transport sector, particularly during this Yuletide season.

Ejiofor whose statement was made available to newsmen by an executive member of the association, Chief Godwin Ubaka Okeke, Chairman/Chief Executive of GUO Motors Limited, however urged the police and other agencies to intensify patrol and surveillance on the nation’s highways to curtail the excesses of men of the underworld.

He specifically requested the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to take this alarm very seriously following the incessant attacks on their members and commuters plying the highways on daily basis.

Ejiofor who expressed disgust that the frequent attacks were affecting the economic and social activities of members and Nigerians in general, listed some of the major flash points where the criminals operate to include Benin by-pass, Omotosho-Ijebu Ode, Abuja-Kaduna, Abuja-Nassarawa, Makurdi, Elele-Port Harcourt highways, among others.

According to him, these criminal elements operate unmolested with dangerous weapons including sophisticated guns and machetes.

“They block the roads, divert vehicles and passengers into the thick bush unchallenged and unleash terror on their victims. Sometimes the victims are held for up to a week. Some of them at Benin by-pass even confessed to victims recently that they were Fulani herdsmen, who had lived in the bush for many years”.