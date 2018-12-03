High speed Internet: NCC to ink agreement with Legend, other service providers

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC says it has concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with Legend and other service providers in the Information and Communication Technology, ICT sector to fast-track deployment of high-speed broad band infrastructure across the country.

The executive vice chairman of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta dropped the hint at the weekend during the launch of the Legend By Suburban new products in Abuja.

The new products launched by Legend By Suburban include: Legend TV, Legend Lite, Legend Internet (Legend lite, WIFI and call), Legend Voice, Legend Zone and Legend Home.

Legend is an exclusive multi-media brand that offers cable TV entertainment, unlimited internet access, local and international voice calls, automated home management and security services powered by fibre-optic technology.

Danbatta, who was represented by Engr. Bako Wakil stated that the objective is to create a fix broadband and high speed fiber optic across the country.

“The line between broadcasting and telecommunication and ICT has become thinner and in realising the importance of broadband in this country. Looking at the services that are offered today, we feel there is need for fixed broadband across the country.

‘‘What is launched today is a convergence between telecommunication and broadcasting. Realising the importance of broadband, the NCC has taken steps to improve fix broadband across the country by licensing the 7 Infraco companies to roll out fixed broadband infrastructure in the six geo-political zones of the country and the FCT and this is also in line with agenda number one of the 8 Points Agenda of my administration.

‘‘The objective is in the next four years we are going to have high speed broadband services in the 774 LGAs. We know returns on these investment is low and the Commission is providing subsidy,” he stated.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who was represented by Mrs Comfort Ajiboye the launch of the new range of products by Legend would help encourage creativity for job creation and revenue generation for the economy.

He pledged continuous support of the ministry to such of creativity.

Earlier in his address, the chief executive officer, CEO of Legend Suburban, Mr Bruce Ayonote said the new products are significance because they are coming to revolutionise Cable TV entertainment experience, voice calls, security services and had been tested and trusted before the official launch.

According to him, the novel products, were designed to offer customers unlimited access to movies, series, music videos, allow customers to automatically connect to high speed Wi-Fi hotspots and make audio, video and conference calls, send texts and share files respectively.

The company CEO noted that the company is currently constructing and developing a nationwide fiber optic network in collaboration with companies such Brains and Hammers to ensure adequate service delivery.

He however, expressed confidence that the proposed MoU to be signed between NCC and service providers will boost broadband access and internet speed and create jobs in the country.