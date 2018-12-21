Here is video evidence Buhari Lied during 2019 budget presentation – Reno

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has insisted that president Muhammadu Buhari lied during his 2019 budget presentation to the joint session of the national assembly on Wednesday.

During the budget presentation, President Buhari was booed by some lawmakers, while some others shouted “lies!”and “No!” whenever he mentioned some projects he said his government has done in the country.

Meanwhile, Pastor Omokri who had released a report yesterday titled, “Debunking The Lies in Buhari’s Budget,” has also backed his stand with a video clip wherein he maintains that the president lied on some projects he claimed his administration has completed.

Read the statement here: Debunking the lies in Buhari’s budget – Reno

Pastor Omokri, in the recent video shared on his twitter handle, claimed President Buhari lied about completing the Ogwashi-Ukwu Dam in Delta State.

In the video, the area shown as the site for the claimed dam still remains clearly arid, with no sign of a completed project.

According to Omokri, “WATCH and RETWEET: On December 19, 2018, President @MBuhari presented the 2019 Budget. In his speech at the National Assembly he claimed his government had completed and commissioned the Ogwashi-Ukwu Dam in Delta State. Here is video evidence Buhari LIED #Buhari2019BudgetLies.”

