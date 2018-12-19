Herdsmen killing: Atiku supports Amnesty Int’l report

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor & Dirisu Yakubu

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, rose in strong support of the Amnesty International report that indicted the Federal Government for failing to stop the killing of 3,641 Nigerians by herdsmen in the last three years.

Atiku who dismissed the presidency’s response to the report as tepid, warned that killings by herdsmen will continue and consume the country unless the Muhammadu Buhari-led government was voted out of power.

Atiku’s assertion came as a new support group for Atiku led by Lere Olayinka, media aide to former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State said the Buhari administration had made Nigerians poorer.

Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu in upbraiding the administration’s response to the Amnesty International report said: “It is now very clear, like Amnesty International said in its report, that the Federal Government under Buhari has displayed gross incompetence and has failed in its duty to protect the lives of its population, which has witnessed many preventable deaths and lost many good hands. This situation has put the nation on the verge of disintegration.

“After every attack, either by herdsmen or by kidnappers, the government will vow to get the culprits and punish them. Then more deaths will occur and the government will repeat its vow. This is not reassuring to the people of Nigeria as well as foreigners who may want to do business in the country.

"Therefore, it is now clear that despite its best efforts, that Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, cannot stop the herdsmen and other criminal elements currently terrorizing the country."