Herdsmen kidnap oil firm worker in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

A staff of an oil company operating in Okpai, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Prince Ogbu, was reportedly kidnapped, Sunday, at the Amorji Junction of Ughelli-Asaba expressway.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said Ogbu was intercepted by the armed herdsmen, who he said shot at random into the air.

The source said: “They dragged him out of the car and escaped with him into the bush before he could get help from the police who were alerted on the development.”

Confirming the incident yesterday, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, said “Our men are combing the bushes to ensure that the kidnap victim is rescued unhurt.

“Our team is working relentlessly to ensure that the hoodlums are brought to book.”