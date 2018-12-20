Herdsman allegedly kills man on suspicion of having affair with his wife

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna, on Thursday, remanded a 30-year-old herdsman, Kabiru Hassan, accused of allegedly killing a man on suspicion that he was having an affair with his wife, pending legal advice from the Office of the Niger State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The police charged Hassan with culpable homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code law.

Magistrate Nasiru Muazu, declined to take the plea of Hassan, on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Muazu directed the police to forward a duplicate copy of the case file to the DPP for legal advice.

He thereafter adjourned the matter until Jan.30, 2019 for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, ASP Daniel Ikwoche, told the court that one Ibrahim Hana-Aiki of Tsako village in Shiroro Local Government Area reported the matter at the Erena division on Dec.8.

Ikwoche quoted the complainant as alleging that on Dec.7, at about 11 p.m., the accused person killed his son, Lawal, with a stick.

He said during police investigation, the accused person confessed to hitting Lawali on the neck because he suspected that he was having an affair with his wife. (NAN)