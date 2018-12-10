Herbalist docked for allegedly defrauding man of 4.5m

A Herbalist, Olaifa Ajayi, 34, who police accused of allegedly swindling one Olufemi Olusoga, of N4.5million to offer special prayer for“ restoration of glory”, on Monday appeared in a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Ajayi, who lives in Abiola Estate, Jakande Lagos is charged with three counts of conspiracy, fraud and theft.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Hafsat Ajibode told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. at No. 50d Ogombo Road, Sangotedo Lagos.

She said that the accused, a herbalist with intent to defraud, obtained 4.5million from his customer, Olusoga, with a promise to offer spiritual prayer for the “restoration of his lost glory”.

Ajibode said that the accused took Olusoga, a project manager, to one Ifatunde (surname unknown) who demanded for 4.5 million to prepare him for special prayers.

She said that after collecting the money, the accused and his accomplice absconded and stopped picking the complainant’s calls.

Ajibode said that the accused was later apprehended in Osogbo, Osun.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sSections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. If convicted, he liable to three years imprisonment.

The accused, however pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Elias ordered that one of the sureties must be a relation of the accused and the other a community leader.

He adjourned further hearing in the case until Dec. 20. (NAN)