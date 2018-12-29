Harmattan: Second hand clothes dealers make brisk business in Kano

Kano: Second hand clothes’ dealers popularly known as Yan’gwanjo are smiling to the banks as their businesses are booming in Kano due to the harmattan season, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN correspondent’s checks around the metropolis revealed that several temporary markets and shops had been created for the sale of second hand clothes.

Chrismas: FCT residents decry absence of food vendors

Three traders, who spoke with our Correspondent, said that the business had been profitable since a month ago when preparations for the Christmas and the harmattan season commenced.

A shop owner at Janbulo in Gwale area of Kano, Malam Sanusi Ado, explained that he ventured into the business because it was always lucrative during harmattan period.

He stated that there was no second hand market close to his community so he decided to add it to his business of selling provisions.

Ado, however, said he received a high level of patronage as people trooped to his shop to buy the clothes daily.

Another seller of the clothes at Kofar Wambai market, Malam Abdulwahab Idris, said he usually made about N20,000 or more on a weekly basis from the sales.

He stressed that during harmattan people preferred to buy second hand clothes because, according to him, they are durable than the new ones.

APC paying lip service to security and well-being of Nigerians – Benue dep gov

NAN also reports that even women in purdah were not left out in the business as some transact the business from their matrimonial homes.

Malama Salamatu Yahya, a woman in purdah, said her husband encouraged her to go into the business which led her to buy a reasonable quantity to start the business.

“I informed my neighbours and they bought many of the clothes and since then people from the community have been coming to my house to buy,” she said.