Halep, Osaka, Kerber to play Sydney International

World number one Simona Halep and US Open champion Naomi Osaka will headline a strong field in the women’s draw of the Sydney International, organisers said Monday.

Eight of the world’s top 10 have signed on for the January 6-12 event as they use it to warm up for the Australian Open Grand Slam the following week.

Also playing will be defending champion and Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova, Kiki Bertens, and Daria Kasatkina.

The only two members of the top 10 not taking part are Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina.

The men’s side is weaker with Britain’s 14th-ranked Kyle Edmund the top seed, along with the likes of Gilles Simon, Alex de Minaur, Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

“I’m delighted that so many of the world’s most talented players have chosen to come to Sydney in January,” said tournament director Lawrence Robertson.