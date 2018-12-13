H21 hosts Ezekwesili, assures delivery of quality service

H21 Apartments has hosted the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, noting that her choice of using its facilities shows quality service delivery.

The Chairman of the company, Mr. Ben Uzorka, said this while addressing journalists during series of media parleys held in the facility with Ezekwesili.

Uzorka explained that the visit of the presidential candidate had proven H21’s leadership role in the hospitality business.

According to him, the company identifies with the reputation of Ezekwesili, describing her as an epitome of integrity.

He said, “We are glad to receive one of the most respected Nigerians today. It gladdens to identify with this great personality. Her roles while in government remains a reference point in Nigeria’s politics. This will spur us to improve our standard and quality delivery.

“For us, being in business is about customers’ satisfaction. We have constantly done this over the years and it has worked for us. This must be one of the reasons why this distinguished personality accepted to be hosted here at this crucial stage of her career. We are with her, we wish her the best and we will continue to support candidates that can be trusted with power.”

Ezekwesili assured that if elected as the president, she would support private investors and aid the ease of doing business.

She said, “I have a strong belief in the dominant economic role of the private sector and a commitment of our government to launch vigorous market economy reforms.

“Through policy, effective regulation and catalytic public investment in the provision of basic services for people and businesses, we will accelerate and expand the sources of growth in the economy.”

The ACPN presidential candidate added, “We will be dedicated to improving the productivity and competitiveness of Nigeria and Nigerians in every sector of economic activity by removing barriers and providing a menu of sound policy measures. This will also include a deliberate move in easing the Doing Business environment, not just for major businesses in Nigeria, but for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which are the lifeblood of our economy.”