Gunners must not slip against United, Aubameyang warns

Arsenal top striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has urged his teammates to post another top class performance when they clash with Manchester United on Wednesday at Old Traford.

Arsenal made a remarkable comeback to beat North London rivals Tottenham on Sunday. And against United who aredesperate for a win to boost morale, Arsenal could be fishing in hard waters. United could only manage a draw against Southampton on Saturday and are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table.

“We knew that if we won this game we would be in the top four. It’s great now.

“We have to look forward because we have an important game on Wednesday [against Manchester United]. We know that it’s tough to stay in the top four.”

Aubameyang has scored a total of 22 goals in 32 Arsenal games.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says his side will not be taking United lightly given the quality they have in their team.

“It’s not normal where they are in the table,” the Arsenal boss added.

“They have a lot of potential and experience with the coach, who has a big experience in the Premier League, in Europe, in world football.

“We respect them a lot individually and collectively, and we know it’s a very difficult match away.”