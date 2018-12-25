Gunmen kill APC chair, 5 others, abduct monarch in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State, Jonah Chu, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed Onne and killed him.

This is just as gunmen killed five persons in Adada-Odua community, Abua/Odua Local Government Area of same state.

A source disclosed that the campaign coordinator of Tonye Cole Volunteers Group in Ward 9, Abua/Odua council, who doubles as the APC Ward 9 Youth Leader, was among the five persons killed Sunday night.

However, at press time the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command could not be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, the embattled Paramount Ruler of Rumuepirikom Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Anthony Owabie, was kidnapped Sunday.

It will be recalled that Owabie, who is the traditional ruler of Rumuepirikom, Governor Nyesom Wike’s community, was sacked by the governor upon resumption of office.

It was gathered that Owabie was kidnapped along Ozuzu-Etche road in Etche LGA of the state.

The car of the victim was later recovered on the said road with bloodstains in it.

The spokesman for the kidnapped paramount ruler, John Ihua, disclosed that he was abducted on his way to Etche on Sunday.

He said the Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap, but called for more efforts for the release of the traditional ruler.

Ihua further called for the unconditional release of the victim, adding that his (Owabie’s) health is not stable.