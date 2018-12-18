Group urges FG to publish revenue from A-Ibom oil fields

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—A group, Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard, has alleged that there had been massive oil revenue theft in the past three years, demanding the publication of the state’s actual production from each of its oil fields.

Spokesperson of the group, Senator Anietie Okon, while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, also alleged that failure of the Federal Government to give account of actual crude production from the oil fields was a deliberate plot to starve the states, especially those controlled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of funds to run the affairs of their states.

According to Okon, “the recent paucity of funds to facilitate economic activi-ties seemingly appears programmed to expand the poverty agenda of this government, especially in Akwa Ibom and the Niger Delta.

“We are demanding probity, accountability and transparency.”