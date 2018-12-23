Group advocates social empowerment, key to development

By Elizabeth Uwandu

In furtherance to a country’s development and growth in all facets of life, Fountain Initiative for Social Development, FISD founder, Pastor Mrs Nomthi Odukoya, noted that social empowerment of Nigerians will reduce vices, and increase peace, and understanding.

Mrs Odukoya in company of her husband, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, of Fountain of Life Church , who spoke at the Annual Social Impact Seminar and Graduation Ceremony of the FIDS, explained that social empowerment of women, youths will boost the nation’s revenue.

The founder, at the graduation ceremony saw graduands who completed FISD programmes got certification and awards, she stated that “FISD provides professional services to stimulate necessary development in under-privileged and under-served communities across Nigeria in areas of entrepreneurship, career development and employability”.

“The Annual Social Impact Seminar is in recognition of the Global Entrepreneurship Week with a Panel Session themed: “Equipping Social Change Makers for Nigeria’s Development, while the graduation ceremony is to graduate all successful candidates for FISD 2018 programmes.

“We believe that being empowered spiritually, physically, emotionally and otherwise will eliminate crisis and disagreement. It will also increase the standard of living of Nigerians.” Mrs Odukoya noted.

On her part, Mrs Ifeoma Azubuike, Coordinator of FISD added that FISD since four years of the NGO “Over 3,800 people have been trained; partnership with University of Lagos , UNILAG Consult to deliver entrepreneurial courses has been made ; the provision of quality education improved through donation of desks & chairs to the public has also been made”.

Graduands of FISD with Pastor Nomthi Pastor Taiwo Odukoya at the event.