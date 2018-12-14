Gridlock: LASG vows to enforce transport sector reform law

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Following persistent attack on traffic management officers, Lagos State Government has vowed to enforce 2017 Transport Sector Reform law in the state.

The state government lamented that motorists in the state have taken its leniency in traffic law enforcement as means to violate extant laws in the state.

Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, stated that the law harmonized all traffic agencies enforcement and penalties in the state.

According to Lawanson, “for the avoidance doubts therefore, we would like to reiterate that going forward, we shall henceforth apply the full weight of the relevant extant law on traffic offenders in Lagos.

Reeling provisions of the law, Lawanson argued that anyone found driving against traffic would be prosecuted and sentenced to one-year imprisonment and forfeit his vehicle to the state.

While disclosing that the penalties applicable to first offender, the commissioner said unrepentant offenders would be prosecuted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment and forfeit their vehicles to the state.

Lawanson stated that the law also approved that the data and biometrics of offenders be captured.