Greensprings extends hand of fellowship to orphans, widows

By Oghenefego Obaebor

Orphans and widows under the care of Selfaid Capacity Development Initiative have received several gifts from Greensprings School to celebrate the yuletide.

Head, Greensprings School, Ikoyi campus, Dolapo Fatoki said the school in so many ways, try to reach out to the underprivileged, stressing that charity is part of Greensprings.

She said: “I am happy this is a successful project because the children from our school were heavily involved in providing the gifts from beginning. According to her, since the pupils understood who they are giving to and why they are doing it, they did not stop reminding their parents till they all came in with box full of stuffs.’’

Fatoki who noted that supporting displaced children is one of Greensprings’ policies, explained that the school is one of the four campuses in the Lekki campus that support about three or four orphanages.

She said: ‘’We have children on scholarship from less privileged background.

“We have sports scholarship and academic scholarships. I wish that many schools like ours can do this or reach out to the less privileged community on a regular basis.’’

Meanwhile, founder of Selfaid Capacity Development Initiative, Ngozi Eze, described the experience of helping the less privileged as awesome. She said: “The Foundation is all about the widows, their children and orphans. We have four projects, the first one is the Fresh Start, where we train widows and empower them to take on a business to enable them cater for their families. The second one is Back-to-School; we have a lot of kids that are out of school. We get sponsors to send their kids to school and some scholarships for the children.

“The third one is Preventive Healthcare, where we do basic medical care for them and they get tested for hepatitis B, diabetes, hypertension and blood sugar while the last one is Feed the Needy which we do quarterly. We go out to the public and feed people on the street.

“It is not all about feeding them; we need to take them to the next level so that they can become productive for the country.”