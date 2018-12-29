Gov. Ugwuanyi has always remembered our people, says Senator Nnamani

The former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as not only a true friend of his community, Amechi Uwani, Enugu South Local Government Area, but also “one of us” who has always supported his people in so many ways.

Senator Nnamani spoke during the inauguration of the rebuilt Amechi Uwani Town Union Centre, which was completed with the N5 million first tranche of N10 million earmarked by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration for every community in the state to execute priority development project of their choice.

The elder statesman, who thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for finding time to identify with them despite his tight schedule this festive season, declared: “We remember those who remember us”.

CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers dump USM Bel Abbes

Senator Nnamani added that “a good product markets itself” and disclosed that “when the time comes, I will say where our people belong”.

He commended the community for utilizing the state government’s grant to complete the project, pointing out that “everybody is happy across the state” because of the existing peace and good governance.

Earlier, the Traditional Ruler of Amechi Uwani community, who was represented by the Onowu, Chief Michael Okenwa while breaking the Kolanut acknowledged the good works of the governor in the state and prayed for his victory at the forthcoming general election.

In his welcome address, the President-General of the Town Union, Deacon Okoye Ogbodo, welcomed Gov. Ugwuanyi to the community to celebrate with them. Deacon Ogbodo noted that they set aside 28th of every year as a special day “to celebrate Amechi Uwani community, exchange gifts and reassess what God has done for us”, stating that “the governor has always been our guest”.

He explained that the community used N4 million of the N5 million released by the state government under its “one community one project” programme to complete the town union centre , revealing the balance of N1 million was dedicated for another priority project.

Kwara PDP sinking, resorts to blackmail – Lai Mohammed

Also present at the event were the chairman of the council, Hon. Sunday Ugwu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo and member representing Enugu South Constituency, Hon. Obinna Okenwa, among others.