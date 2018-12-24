Gov Ishaku presents N146.73b appropriation bill for 2019

Gov. Darius Ishaku on Monday presented the 2019 budget estimates of N146.73 billion to the Taraba State House of Assembly for consideration.

Presenting the budget at the State Assembly Complex in Jalingo, Gov. Ishaku said the budget estimates was to consolidate on his achievements in the past years.

Budget presentation: Group condemns NASS for embarrassing Buhari

The budget estimate has a capital expenditure of N72.8billion, representing 49.86 per cent and a recurrent expenditure of N73.24billion, representing 50.14 per cent.

Reports have it that the 2019 budget estimates of N146.73bn is 12.73 per cent higher than 2018 budget of N129billion, including a N25 billion supplementary budget later passed by the Assembly.

Ministry of Works and Housing took the lion share of N18.2billion, while that of Environment has the least with N944million.

Ishaku, while commending the state legislators for the support and the cordial working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, pledged accountability and sustainability in the implementation of the budget for the good of the state.

Earlier, Mr Abel Diah, the Speaker, commended the governor for the achievements so far recorded in areas of agriculture, health, education and infrastructure.

Osun work-in-progress for completion soon — Oyetola

He commended the governor for bringing governance closer to the people by appointing second class and third class Chiefs which had helped in addressing the security challenges facing the state.

On the forthcoming elections, the Speaker called on politicians to play by the rules, eschew violence and be mindful of their utterances during the campaigns so as to have peaceful elections.