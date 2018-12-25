Gov Ishaku presents N146.7 bn 2019 budget

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has presented a total of N146, 073, 726, 882 billion 2019 budget to the state House of Assembly.

The 2019 appropriation bill christened ‘The Rescue Consolidation budget’ according to Ishaku was 12% higher than that of 2018.



Speaking at the assembly chambers in Jalingo, Ishaku said N73. 2 billion was proposed to fund recurrent expenditure while 49% of the budget, N72. 8 billion will cater for capital expenditure.

The Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport in the breakdown had the highest estimate of N18. 2 billion while N8 billion and N7.5 billion respectively were proposed for Education and Health.

Speaker of the state Assembly, Peter Diah in his address promised that the house would accord the budget estimate the needed attention desired for passage in due time.

He also said the policies and programmes of the state government in the last three years had brought governance closer to the people of the state.