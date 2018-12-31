Gov Emmanuel appreciates army over restored peace in communities

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has thanked the Nigerian Army for its contributions in restoring peace in Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo and Ika communities that were engulfed in violent crimes for nearly two years.

Emmanuel expressed the appreciation in his remarks during the 2018 West African Social Activities, WASA, held at Ibagwa barracks in Abak Local Government Area of the state, weekend.

The governor who was represented by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Udo Ekpenyong, reassured the Army of the state government’s commitment to complete the ongoing renovation of the structures in barracks as earlier promised during WASA 2017.

He said, “It is my opinion that without the Nigerian soldiers, Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo councils and part of communities in Ika council would have been consumed by insecurity.”

In his welcome remark earlier, the Commander 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Nasiru Jega, noted that the annual event, which brings officers and men, serving and retired, families and friends to wine and dine together, commended state government for its continuous support to the army to ensure sustained peace in the state.