Gov. Dankwambo presents N118.7bn budget for 2019

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state on Monday presented a budget of N118.7 billion for 2019, tagged budged of posterity to the state House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget, Dankwambo said it is made up of N60.6 billion recurrent expenditure and N58.1 billion capital expenditure.

He said that, the budget is to be financed by recurrent revenue of N90.7 billion and capital receipts of N65.7 billion.

“A budget deficit of N13.9 billion is envisaged to be financed from our internal and external borrowings.

“Our resolved in the 2019 fiscal year, is to leave a pathway for sustainable development,” he said.

According to him, the budget focuses on human development with emphasis on education.

He added that it is also to sustain the provision of physical infrastructure as the driver of economic growth and development among others.

In his remarks, Alhaji Nasiru Nono, Speaker of the House thanked the governor and assured that that the house would give the budget speedy deliberation for the development of the state.

According to him, the house had monitored the 2018 budget implementation and the report is appreciated.

He said Dankwambo had demonstrated high level of commitment in managing public fund.

Nono further thanked the people of the state for their support and encouragement which gives them the opportunity of discharging their responsibilities. (NAN)