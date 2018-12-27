Gov Ahmed blasts parties over the destruction of campaign billboards

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, yesterday, condemned the vandalization of billboards belonging to political parties and their candidates in the state by unknown persons describing it as unfortunate and unacceptable.

The supporters of the Senate President, Sen Bukola Saraki and the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had clashed in Ilorin on December 25, 2018 during the annual fundraising ceremony of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) disrupting of the programme in the process.

Abdulrazaq was invited to the podium by the organisers to announce his donation when supporters of the two rival political parties clashed, forcing the security officers of Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu Gambari to quickly take him away from the ceremony when the situation became uncontrollable.

Consequently, the billboards of the APC candidate, located in strategic positions in Ilorin were vandalised.

While the media team of Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq accused its opponents of playing gutter politics, the PDP in a statement by Tunde Ashaolu said Abdulrazaq should be held responsible for the incident.

However, Governor Ahmed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, condemned the development.