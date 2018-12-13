GOtv Boxing Night 17: Oyeleye gets new opponent as injury rules out Mwankemwa

Meshack “Smart Boy” Mwankem- wa, the Tanzanian billed to fight US-based Nigerian boxer, Oluwafemi “The Eagle” Oyeleye, in an international middleweight challenge at GOtv Boxing Night 17 has pulled out of the fight after picking up an injury in training.

Oyeleye will now fight Ghana’s Victus Kemavor at the event, which holds on 28 December at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The news of Mwankemwa’s injury was communicated on Tuesday, the event organisers said. However, the nature of the injury was not disclosed.

Kemavor is highly rated in Ghana and around West Africa and is expected to provide Oyeleye a stiff test.

READ ALSO: CDF holds 2018 kiddies boxing competition

Seven other bouts are scheduled for the show, with the biggest being the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title bout between Segun “The Machine” Wahab of Nigeria and Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche of Tanzania. The winner of the bout will have a chance to take a shot at the WBF world title in the weight division.

Also on the card are huge domestic fights including a national light welterweight challenge between power puncher, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi and Yusuf Mufutau; and national lightweight challenge duels between reigning African Boxing Union champion (ABU), Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph and Hammed “Ese” Hammed Ganiyu; current West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Mubarak Hamzat; and Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola against Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai.

Femi “Small Tyson” Akintayo will square up against Ebubechukwu “Coded Man” Eze in a middleweight contest; while Opeyemi Adeyemi will slug it out against Jamiu Dada in a bantamweight challenge.

The event will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries. It will also feature live musical performances from some of Nigeria’s biggest artistes; Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni Da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1.5million.