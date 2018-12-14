GOtv Boxing Night 17: Kemavor Spits Fire, Vows To Demolish Oyeleye

Ghanaian boxer, Victus Kemavor, has boasted that he will demolish US-based Nigerian, Oluwafemi “The Eagle” Oyeleye, when they clash in an international middleweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 17 on December 28.

The bout is one of the two international contests scheduled for the event, which holds at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Kemavor is a replacement for Oyeleye’s initial opponent, Meshack “Smart Boy” Mwankem-wa, who pulled out due to an undisclosed injury.

The Ghanaian, in a telephone interview, declared that he is in top shape and ready to demolish his Nigerian opponent right on his home turf. “I am more than ready to leave my comfort zone to further prove that Ghanian boxers are better than Nigerians,” boasted Kemavor.

GOtv Boxing Night 17 will feature seven other bouts, including the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title bout between Segun “The Machine” Wahab of Nigeria and Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche of Tanzania. The winner of the bout will be entitled to take a shot at the WBF world title in the weight division.