GOtv Boxing Night 17: Commercial buses to move fans from venue after event

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have reached an agreement with commercial bus operators to move fans from the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, at the end of the 17th edition of the event (GOtv Boxing Night 17), which holds on Friday.

According to the organisers, the transportation arrangement has been made to make it easy for fans to return to their various homes when the show ends at night. The agreement with transporters will see them make their buses available outside the venue to move fans from there right up to Ojota. Fans who use the buses are expected to pay the fares.

A spokesman of the organisation explained that the event, which will feature eight fights, including a World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) super featherweight title fight and musical performances by Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey, is a cross between boxing and party.

“This event is conceived to provide maximum festive season entertainment. We have made arrangements with bus operators to provide vehicles to move fans from the venue after the show. This is to ensure that fans do not endure difficulty on their journey back home. We have also made arrangements with LASTMA to ensure smooth traffic flow. Security in and around the venue will be top-notch,” he said.