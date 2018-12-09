Golf: Nigeria Agip’s Chigborogu wins 2018 CBN Governor’s Cup

Ugochukwu Chigborogu has emerged overall winner of the 2018 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor’s Cup golf competition which took place at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Chigborogu, a staff of Nigeria Agip Oil Company, defeated 200 other participants with a drive of 26 handicap after he recorded a gross of 91 and 65 net.

He told newsmen that winning the competition was a dream come through having nurtured the ambition for four years.

Chigborogo noted that luck played a major role in his emergence as the new CBN Golf Champion.

“You don’t need luck 100 per cent to win but there are at times when you play and you see luck play with you.

“Like today, there was a shot I made that would have gone into the bush but luck made it to hit a tree and then fall back to the fairway, and with that, I got my second shot beautifully well and I made a birdie in that hole, meaning that I shot below par.

“So, I didn’t target that tree and I didn’t know how it hit the tree, but at the end of the day, I was lucky it happened that way.

“I thank God who made it possible for me to be a celebrated champion today. I have been hoping for a day like this for four years now when I started playing golf, even though I have not been playing regularly,” he said.

“It was a major challenge not playing always because each time I come back from wherever I have travelled to, it’s like starting all over again. The game of golf needs you to be constant otherwise you will be left behind.

“This win will motivate and inspire me to do greater things and win greater trophies and greater tours; I expect to move beyond the shores of Nigeria but because I know I am working somewhere, I have limited funds, and I also need to work within that limitation.”

Governor of CBN Mr Godwin Emefiele said the Apex Bank would continue to sponsor the competition as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Emefiele, represented by Mr Isaac Okoroafor, Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, also said that the competition would be thrown open in the 2019 edition to enable more people to participate.

“This is just a continuation of CBN’s determination within the framework of our CSR to encourage Nigerians to keep fit because we believe that a healthy body must be a body that exercises itself.

“When you have a healthy body, your productivity is enhanced and you contribute to the growth of the economy; recreation is very important for people to be healthy and that is why we are sponsoring this golf competition.

“We are very delighted about the interest and commitment that has been shown by players. We do not start something we cannot continue and so, we have kept fate with this competition, and I can assure you that we will continue to sponsor it,” Emefiele said.

There were also prices for Best Veteran Ladies, Veteran Men, CBN Retired Staff, CBN Guest and CBN Staff among others.

A Medical Doctor, Ahmed Amate, won the 2017 edition. (NAN)