Golden Tulip Tennis : Rex Azere tames player 25 yrs his junior

How old is Rex Azere? His agility and court coverage question his true age. He is among the elders of the tennis club of Golden Tulip run by Bodyline. But he has beaten all the young men in this year’s tennis competition.



And on Sunday at the Golden Tulip in Festac he will have his hands full against Ever Nwachukwu for the trophy. interestingly, he initiated this year’s competition and it’s largely sponsored by the amiable tennis player.

He took on Ikeddy, a player probably in pampers when he hit his first shots in tennis, and proved that in many cases experience matters. At one set all Ikeddy looked rejuvenated after he levelled up. Rex took the first set.

But Rex appeared fitter. His mobility helped him return shots many thought were winners. Ikeddy was helpless against a dogged player who won the tie break 6-4 in the final set.

Rex won some crucial points that got Ikeddu cursing himself and abusing his racquet.

He took good tennis lesson from the older but fitter Rex. Rex will be meeting another experienced man in Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu overwhelmed Arinze Eze whose knee and groin injuries made him gnash his teeth as he walked out of the court. We did not see the best of him , no thanks to his bandaged knee. The older players have are beating the younger ones, what Martin Ugboma would explain as the exigencies of the younger generation. Not good for them.

There was calm at the club during the first match. It all changed when Magnus Ike arrived. Always noisy and making fun of every situation, he taunted Nwachukwu who protested his presence. But the nuisance value of Magnus charged the atmosphere and the division among club members manifested in their cheers and support for the players on court. Magnus had made us realise that Nwachukwu and Arinze were from two different clubs and members swayed their support to identify with their own.

Ikeddy who had no words when Rex outstroked him suddenly became alive, urging Nwachukwu on. He was happy Nwachukwu won but we doubt if he will ever find words to discuss tennis where Rex is.

Final match is at 5 pm Sunday