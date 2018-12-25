GLOIN60SECONDS online talent hunt first set of winners emerge

The first set of winners have emerged in Nigeria’s biggest online talent competition, GLOIN60SECONDS, packaged by national telecommunication company, Globacom.

In a statement in Lagos, Globacom said seven winners emerged from the first draw of the contest. The lucky winners include Precious Nwakama (dance) and Ayo Oyindamola Daniel (dance), from Surulere, Lagos, Nina Joy David (music) from Port Harcourt and Odey Daniel (dance) from Calabar. Others are Damilola Joshua (rap music) from Ibadan, Tobenna Aniegboka (skit/magic) from Enugu and Amarachi Oguh (music) from Abuja.

56 lucky winners will eventually emerge in the competition and they stand to win a total of N4.8 million in cash prizes within the 8 weeks of the hunt. The online competition which will run between December 10, 2018 and February 3, 2019, will have seven lucky contestants with the highest video likes winning 50,000 each every week, making a total of 56 winners. This will be followed by the grand finale in which N200,000 consolation prizes will be presented to 5 runners-up while a grand prize of 1 million naira will be won by the overall winner.

GLOIN60SECONDS online talent competition runs via social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Under the challenge, creative subscribers will upload a one-minute video of themselves showcasing their talents on their social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and hashtag it on #GLOIN60SECONDS. The video could either be music, dance, comedy, poetry or any other creative ability.

The participants are expected to follow Glo on any of the company’s social media pages @Globacomlimited on Instagram, @Gloworld on Twitter and Gloworld on Facebook record and upload the video and register online.

Globacom explained that participants could upload as many videos as possible per week, but that videos would only be eligible for weekly prize in the week uploaded. It added that participants would be eligible for prizes in other weeks if they upload as many videos every week, which would be considered for the Grand Finale entry.