GLO takes Christmas goodies to charity homes across Nigeria

By Moses Nosike

In commemoration of Christmas and end-of-the-year festivities, telecoms firm, Globacom, has reached out with goodies of various food items worth millions of Naira to charity organisations and homes across Nigeria.

The items, mainly edibles and essentials for children, were delivered by staff of the company to several charity homes in different cities across the country.

They include Little Saints Orphanage, Palmgrove, Heritage Homes, Anthony Village and Living Fountain Orphanage, Victoria Island, Lagos; Oluyole Cheshire Home, Sango, and the Ibadan Motherless Babies’ Home in the Oyo State capital; School For Children With Special Needs, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State; Mother Theresa Orphanage, Gwarimpa, Abuja, and Hope For Survival Orphanage Home, Abuja; Oronsaye Orphanage Home, Benin City and City of David Orphanage, Asaba; Hope House Orphanage, Ikeduru, Owerri, Imo State, and Missionaries of Charity, Fegge, Onitsha.

Others are Nigerian Red Cross Motherless Babies’ Home, Enugu, and the Nigerian Red Cross Motherless Babies’ Home, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; Port Harcourt Children’s Home, Borokiri, and Gloryland Children’s Home, Opolo, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; Infant Jesus Orphanage Home, Calabar, Cross River State and Motherless Babies Home, Eket, Akwa Ibom State; Privilege Abode and Child Love and Protection Advocacy Orphanage both in Jos, Plateau State; State Government Orphanage Home, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State, and Social Welfare Office, Gombe; Sokoto State Orphanage Home, Sokoto State, Ministry of Women Affairs Orphanage, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State; Posop Foundation International, Bompai, Kano and Taáwun Foundation, Gabasawa Layout, Katsina.

“This is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes.