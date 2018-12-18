Giving back to community helps us achieve greater economic growth- Seyi Tinubu

CEO & Founder of Loatsad Promomedia and Noella Foundation, Seyi Tinubu has said that the best way to achieve greater economic growth is by giving back to the community through various programs and initiatives.

Tinubu made this known recently during an interview which took place at the launch of Noella Foundation, an initiative birthed by himself and his wife.

When asked for the motive behind the programs and initiatives he is embarking upon, Tinubu said “I think we are in an era like no other where individuals with innovative ideas need to be empowered so they can add value to society. Also, I feel individuals who demonstrate winning spirit despite the challenges they go through should also be empowered; and so giving back to the community through various programs and initiatives would help us achieve greater economic growth, which eventually leads to achieving the Millenium Development Goals (MDGs).”

According to Tinubu, “The Noella Foundation, birthed from the idea of giving back to humanity. We thought about what we could do to empower people, children and adults alike. So the Foundation is the umbrella body of these initiatives. The maiden initiative of the foundation is the STEP initiative where my passion lies, developing the tech space so we can develop and play on a global scale through technology.

“So, the STEP initiative was to fuel innovative tech startups with mentorship and seed funding of 5million Naira so these young businesses can grow with the knowledge and capital provided them. We also go further to ensure that we keep tabs with these startups to ensure that the required growth and expansion is achieved. We have other initiatives like scholarship schemes, empowering disabled, welfare schemes, equipping schools with facilities etc These initiatives are carried out by the foundation and supported by Loatsad Promomedia.”

Tinubu who has carved a niche for himself in advertising, being a young leader and mentoring young minds sees his company’s services as a medium through which brands can thrive in the best possible way.