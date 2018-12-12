Girl stabs live-in lover dead in Oyo varsity

He was waiting for NYSC call-up—Police

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—A 23-year-old, Biochemistry student of a university in Oyo State, has been arrested by Police operatives over alleged murder of his lover, Mr. Adegun Lekan.

The suspect and the deceased, it was gathered, were both practising what students called ‘trial marriage’ of living together, while in school.

However, the relationship suddenly went sour leading to alleged stabbing of Lekan, who was said to be waiting for his mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, call-up.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, who paraded the suspect alongside 18 others at the Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, the incident happened at Phonix area, Stadium Road, Ogbomoso.

He said when the suspect allegedly stabbed her lover in the chest, efforts to save his life at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, failed.

Odude said: “The female student (name withheld) of the Department of Biochemistry has been arrested by Police detectives attached to Owode-Ogbomoso Division over murder of a fresh graduate of the same school.

“Investigation revealed that both the suspect and the deceased, who had just completed his studies and was awaiting NYSC mobilisation, were cohabiting in the usual students’ tradition of ‘trial marriage’ at Phonix area, Stadium Road, Ogbomoso.

“The incident happened following a quarrel arising from petty jealousy. The victim, a graduate of Transport Management, who was stabbed in the chest was later rushed to Bowen University Teaching Hospital, but died before he could be attended to.

“The kitchen knife used in committing the murderous act has been recovered. The suspect has been arraigned in court.”

…as another student’s

nabbed for rape

Also in the same institution, a 24-year-old 300 level student was arrested by F-SARS of the Oyo State Police Command over rape and assault.

The Police boss said the suspect would pose as a friend in a Whatsapp group and other social media platforms and lure unsuspecting female victims to his house with the impression that he would register them in an imaginary dancing school.

His words: “The suspect would then rape and at the same time threaten to blackmail the victims to discourage them from reporting to the Police.

“The 24-year-old suspect, Aremu, lured a female victim, who is also a student of the institution, to his house where she was sexually battered.”

Confirming that he committed the crime, the suspect said: “I invited her through Whatsapp to my house. She said she was hungry and I ordered for noodles to be prepared for her.

“However, she said she could not wait and was about to leave. I told her I must have sex with her. She didn’t agree and I forced her.”