Girl, 5, dies in fire allegedly ignited by man who quarreled with mother

…As doctors battle to safe her mother, two siblings

By Evelyn Usman

A middle-aged man, Shola Adewunmu, has been arrested for allegedly setting a make shift home in Alagbado area of Lagos, occupied by a mother and her three children, on fire.

Sadly, one of the children, five-year- old Nifemi Enitan, did not survive the burns as she reportedly died shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

Doctors, were still battling to save the lives of Mrs Enitan, popularly called Iya Ago and her two children : Ayo (17) and Esther (9), at the Gbadaga General hospital.

The suspect and Mrs Enitan were said to have had a verbal confrontation over an undisclosed issue , Monday evening. He was said to have visited the family at night where the quarrel continued, only my to allegedly set the inner apartment where the mother and her three children slept , on fire.

Charly Boy in low-key wedding after 39 years

Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal who visited scene of the inferno on pipeline road, Alagbado, said ” This is one of the callous cases of man’s inhumanity to man. This is the dwelling place of a woman and her three children. They were sleeping and suddenly there was fire outbreak. They sustained major degree burns and have been rushed to the hospital.

” Fortunately, the DPO and his team that came, did a painstaking search and they were able to recover a phone which was traced to one Shola Adwwunmi, who previously had serious altercation with the woman.

” Evidence we have so far, is that he purposely ignited the fire with the intent to burn both the woman and her children alive. He has been arrested and I have ordered that he should be taking to the State Criminal Investigation Department , SCID where he will be properly investigated and thereafter, charged to court”.

A resident, Anthony Ilase, who described the incident as unfortunate, said ” Ayo, the eldest child has the most severe burn. Nifemi’s case was also serious but we were told she died due to suffocation”